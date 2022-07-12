New Hampshire National Guard Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is the New Hampshire National Guard 2022 Year in Review. This product is compiled of video and photos from members of the 114th Public Affairs Detachment, 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 603d Public Affairs Detachment. This product was compiled and produced by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick, 114th PAD NCOIC.