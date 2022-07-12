Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Hampshire National Guard Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    This is the New Hampshire National Guard 2022 Year in Review. This product is compiled of video and photos from members of the 114th Public Affairs Detachment, 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 603d Public Affairs Detachment. This product was compiled and produced by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick, 114th PAD NCOIC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867072
    VIRIN: 221207-A-VS358-067
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109359364
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire National Guard Year in Review, by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard
    New Hampshire
    NHANG
    NHARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT