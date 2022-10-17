Tech. Sgt. Miguel Estrella, 19th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, opens The Mentorshop, a place where Airmen can get a free haircut and receive mentorship.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867067
|VIRIN:
|221017-F-KQ249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109359313
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Little Rock Air Force Base airman leadership school instructor offers haircuts and mentorship, by SrA Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT