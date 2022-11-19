Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad Fort McCoy Deer Data Collection

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger visits the Fort McCoy Deer Data Collection station on the opening morning of Wisconsin Gun Deer hunting season. Col. Messenger meets with Directorate of Public Works Natural Resource Branch Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke and learns how to collect data on deer harvested on Fort McCoy. The data collected will help ensure the installation's deer herd stays healthy and managed at an acceptable limit.
    *Content Warning: video includes footage of harvested and dressed deer. Some viewers may find the footage to be graphic.
    (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 09:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 867044
    VIRIN: 221119-D-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109359055
    Length: 00:08:50
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Behind the Triad Fort McCoy Deer Data Collection, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Behind the Triad
    Deer Data Collection

