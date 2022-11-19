Behind the Triad Fort McCoy Deer Data Collection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867044" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger visits the Fort McCoy Deer Data Collection station on the opening morning of Wisconsin Gun Deer hunting season. Col. Messenger meets with Directorate of Public Works Natural Resource Branch Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke and learns how to collect data on deer harvested on Fort McCoy. The data collected will help ensure the installation's deer herd stays healthy and managed at an acceptable limit.

*Content Warning: video includes footage of harvested and dressed deer. Some viewers may find the footage to be graphic.

(U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)