Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories during the month of November. This month's recap highlights the Army Family Housing Survey, how ASC's DFACs feed Soldiers for Thanksgiving, educational opportunities for employees, and information on the upcoming local and national Army vs Navy Football game.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 09:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|867042
|VIRIN:
|221202-A-IK992-840
|Filename:
|DOD_109359025
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ASC November Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
