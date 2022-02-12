ASC November Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories during the month of November. This month's recap highlights the Army Family Housing Survey, how ASC's DFACs feed Soldiers for Thanksgiving, educational opportunities for employees, and information on the upcoming local and national Army vs Navy Football game.