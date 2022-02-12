Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC November Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories during the month of November. This month's recap highlights the Army Family Housing Survey, how ASC's DFACs feed Soldiers for Thanksgiving, educational opportunities for employees, and information on the upcoming local and national Army vs Navy Football game.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 09:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 867042
    VIRIN: 221202-A-IK992-840
    Filename: DOD_109359025
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC November Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    Monthly Recap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT