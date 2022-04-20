Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Overview Video - FULL 2

221207-N-FF029-001 NETTUNO, Italy (May 25, 2022) An overview video highlighting the history of the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, located in Nettuno, Italy. The Sicily-Rome American Cemetery is spread out over 77-acres and honors the thousands of American servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Allied invasion of Italy during World War II. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 09:30
Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
