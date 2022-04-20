Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Overview Video - FULL 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NETTUNO, ITALY

    04.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    221207-N-FF029-001 NETTUNO, Italy (May 25, 2022) An overview video highlighting the history of the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, located in Nettuno, Italy. The Sicily-Rome American Cemetery is spread out over 77-acres and honors the thousands of American servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Allied invasion of Italy during World War II. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 09:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867039
    VIRIN: 221207-N-FF029-001
    Filename: DOD_109358891
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: NETTUNO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Overview Video - FULL 2, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn
    italy
    anzio
    world war ii
    nettuno
    sicily rome american cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT