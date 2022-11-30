Best Medic identified by Medical ReadNovember 30iness Command, Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867030" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Combat Medics navigate through different tasks during the Best Medic Competition of the Medical Readiness Command, Europe. The event included the Army Combat Fitness Test, obstacle course, M-4 qualification, land navigation, a Tactical Combat Casualty Care assessment, Tactical Foot March, a combat Water Survival test and a first aid to a military working dog as Mystery Event. Baumholder, Germany, November 30, 2022 (U.S. Army Video by Oliver Sommer)