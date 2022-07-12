XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Separates Stand Up Dec 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Maxine Baen talks about Day 2 of XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition for the Corps Separates being held on Fort Bragg, N.C. Dec 7.



The Corps Separate Brigades have started the head-to-head competition to earn the title of “Best Squad” among America’s Contingency Corps Separate Brigades.



(U.S Army video by Sgt. Daniel Ramos)