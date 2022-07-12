Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Separates Stand Up Dec 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Ramos 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Sgt. Maxine Baen talks about Day 2 of XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition for the Corps Separates being held on Fort Bragg, N.C. Dec 7.

    The Corps Separate Brigades have started the head-to-head competition to earn the title of “Best Squad” among America’s Contingency Corps Separate Brigades.

    (U.S Army video by Sgt. Daniel Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 06:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 867027
    VIRIN: 221207-A-JN358-1001
    Filename: DOD_109358815
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Separates Stand Up Dec 7, by SGT Daniel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Teamwork
    Best Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT