XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Separates Stand Up Dec 7

Sgt. Maxine Baen talks about Day 2 of XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition for the Corps Separates being held on Fort Bragg, N.C. Dec 7.
The Corps Separate Brigades have started the head-to-head competition to earn the title of “Best Squad” among America’s Contingency Corps Separate Brigades.
(U.S Army video by Sgt. Daniel Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 06:00
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|867027
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-JN358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109358815
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
