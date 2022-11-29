Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7ATC Sharp Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWöHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.29.2022

    Video by Capt. Darryl Padgett 

    7th Army Training Command

    A special holiday Sharp message from Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert & Sharp SARC Sabrina Miller. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Darryl V Padgett Jr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 04:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 867019
    VIRIN: 221129-A-UR999-882
    Filename: DOD_109358773
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC Sharp Holiday Message, by CPT Darryl Padgett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sharp
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Stronger Together
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT