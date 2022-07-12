The 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held their second annual
“Best Warrior” competition Oct. 13 and 14 at Sagami General Depot and Camp
Zama, Japan. Four Soldiers demonstrated individual Soldier skills with their
squad sponsors observing.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 04:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867018
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109358763
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll Package_35th CSSB Second Annual Best Warrior Competition, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
