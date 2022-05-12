Stay Connected in South Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cell phone providers and services are readily available in South Korea. On post, you can get your phone signed up with a Korean cell phone provider with 5G service. Korea is one of the most connected countries in the world with premiere cellular service. Read more about cell phones on the Eighth Army website: https://8tharmy.korea.army.mil/site/newcomers/cell-phones.asp