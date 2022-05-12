Cell phone providers and services are readily available in South Korea. On post, you can get your phone signed up with a Korean cell phone provider with 5G service. Korea is one of the most connected countries in the world with premiere cellular service. Read more about cell phones on the Eighth Army website: https://8tharmy.korea.army.mil/site/newcomers/cell-phones.asp
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 00:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|867010
|VIRIN:
|121207-A-YX677-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109358416
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stay Connected in South Korea, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT