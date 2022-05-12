Stay Connected in South Korea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cell phone providers and services are readily available in South Korea. On post, you can get your phone signed up with a Korean cell phone provider with 5G service. Korea is one of the most connected countries in the world with premiere cellular service. Read more about cell phones on the Eighth Army website: https://8tharmy.korea.army.mil/site/newcomers/cell-phones.asp

