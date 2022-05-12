Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I serve Pfc. Savannah Kison

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Pfc. Savannah Kison, a Human Resource Specialists with the Mobilization Support Brigade (MSB) in Fort Hood, Texas, gives a brief introduction December 5, 2022. While assigned to the MSB Kison is responsible for assisting Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers with mobilization and demobilization.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 22:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 867009
    VIRIN: 221205-A-BM388-223
    Filename: DOD_109358389
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: TX, US
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I serve Pfc. Savannah Kison, by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    561st Regional Support Group
    Human Resource Specialist
    Mobilization Support Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT