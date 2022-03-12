Service members gathered around the Schilling Community Center for Tinsel Town, a holiday festival on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2022. The event included photos with Santa, prizes and a concert that featured country music singer and songwriter Rodney Atkins. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 21:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867005
|VIRIN:
|221203-F-SS704-250
|Filename:
|DOD_109358347
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinsel Town at Kadena AB (Music and Rodney Atkins), by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
