    Tinsel Town at Kadena AB (Music and Rodney Atkins)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    AFN Okinawa

    Service members gathered around the Schilling Community Center for Tinsel Town, a holiday festival on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2022. The event included photos with Santa, prizes and a concert that featured country music singer and songwriter Rodney Atkins. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 21:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867005
    VIRIN: 221203-F-SS704-250
    Filename: DOD_109358347
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinsel Town at Kadena AB (Music and Rodney Atkins), by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Festival
    Christmas
    Air Force
    Music

