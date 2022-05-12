Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Marathon rescues 1, stops illegal migrant venture

    MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Marathon law enforcement crew rescued one person after stopping an illegal migration venture on a rustic vessel about 15 miles south of Marathon, Florida, Dec. 5, 2022. No injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 19:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866996
    VIRIN: 221205-G-CZ043-1000
    Filename: DOD_109358205
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: MARATHON, FL, US 

    TAGS

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

