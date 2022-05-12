A Coast Guard Station Marathon law enforcement crew rescued one person after stopping an illegal migration venture on a rustic vessel about 15 miles south of Marathon, Florida, Dec. 5, 2022. No injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 19:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866996
|VIRIN:
|221205-G-CZ043-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109358205
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|MARATHON, FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Coast Guard Station Marathon rescues 1, stops illegal migrant venture, by PO1 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT