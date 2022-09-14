Ka'ena Point SFS Radome Interior B-Roll/Timelapse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage and timelapse depicts personnel maintaining and operating equipment inside a radome at Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2022. Kaena Point SFS is a dual-sided station comprised of a 46-foot diameter (A-side) antenna and a 60-foot (B-side) antenna. In 1990, the B-side antenna was modified to become the first Automated Remote Tracking Station-II operation in the Satellite Control Network. No audio due to slow/fast motion. (U.S. Air Force footage by Samuel Morse, Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris and Senior Airman Brooke Wise)