    Ka'ena Point SFS Radome Interior B-Roll/Timelapse

    KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    B-roll footage and timelapse depicts personnel maintaining and operating equipment inside a radome at Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2022. Kaena Point SFS is a dual-sided station comprised of a 46-foot diameter (A-side) antenna and a 60-foot (B-side) antenna. In 1990, the B-side antenna was modified to become the first Automated Remote Tracking Station-II operation in the Satellite Control Network. No audio due to slow/fast motion. (U.S. Air Force footage by Samuel Morse, Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris and Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866991
    VIRIN: 220914-F-F3230-4001
    Filename: DOD_109358171
    Length: 00:11:12
    Location: KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ka'ena Point SFS Radome Interior B-Roll/Timelapse, by SSgt Franklin Harris and Samuel Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    timelapse
    radome
    space force
    SpaceForceFet
    satellite tracking

