U.S. Marines with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, host a Marine Corps martial arts instructor course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2022. The MAI course is a three-week-long practical application of techniques, combat conditioning, and education to train and certify new martial arts instructors for the Marine Corps martial arts program. MAIs are able to train Marines in MCMAP, a program encompassed by close-quarters combat tactics, warrior ethos, and weapons of opportunity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866985
|VIRIN:
|221206-M-YF186-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109358125
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Intel MAI Course | PT... Good for You, by LCpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
