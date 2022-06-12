U.S., Australian Officials Brief News Media

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hold a news conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, who also serves as deputy prime minister. The press availability follows the 32nd annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 18:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|866980
|Filename:
|DOD_109358086
|Length:
|00:42:27
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
