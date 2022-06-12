Sgt. Maxine Baen talks about the upcoming events of the Best Squad competition on Fort Bragg, N.C Dec 6. Baen talks about the lanes all of the squads in the Best Squad competition will be going through. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Daniel Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 20:22
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|866978
|VIRIN:
|221206-A-JN358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109357941
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Dec 6 2022, by SGT Daniel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
