XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Dec 6 2022

Sgt. Maxine Baen talks about the upcoming events of the Best Squad competition on Fort Bragg, N.C Dec 6. Baen talks about the lanes all of the squads in the Best Squad competition will be going through. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Daniel Ramos)