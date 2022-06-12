Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Dec 6 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Ramos 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Sgt. Maxine Baen talks about the upcoming events of the Best Squad competition on Fort Bragg, N.C Dec 6. Baen talks about the lanes all of the squads in the Best Squad competition will be going through. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Daniel Ramos)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 20:22
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 866978
    VIRIN: 221206-A-JN358-1001
    Filename: DOD_109357941
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Dec 6 2022, by SGT Daniel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Best Squad
    Sgt Baen

