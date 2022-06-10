Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cheyenne Bassham 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video created to display the history behind Hispanic Heritage month. National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from September 15 to October 15 in the United States for recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements for the United States. U.S. Air Force video animation by Senior Airman Cheyenne Bassham)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 16:43
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by SrA Cheyenne Bassham, identified by DVIDS

    hispanic heritage month
    Mountain home air force base
    gunfighters

