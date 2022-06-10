A video created to display the history behind Hispanic Heritage month. National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from September 15 to October 15 in the United States for recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements for the United States. U.S. Air Force video animation by Senior Airman Cheyenne Bassham)
