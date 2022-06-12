Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    194th Adjutant General Postal Company Holiday Shout-outs

    AMMAN, TASK FORCE HELLFIGHTER, JORDAN

    12.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Miguel Salinas, an automated logistics specialist assigned to the 194th Adjutant General Postal Company, Task Force Rattlers, from Edinburg, Texas, gives a holiday shout-out to his relatives and friends back home, while he is forward deployed to the Joint Training Center in Amman, Jordan, Dec. 6, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 16:15
    Category: Greetings
    Location: AMMAN, TASK FORCE HELLFIGHTER, JO
    This work, 194th Adjutant General Postal Company Holiday Shout-outs, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    369th sustainment brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

