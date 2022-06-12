U.S. Army Spc. Miguel Salinas, an automated logistics specialist assigned to the 194th Adjutant General Postal Company, Task Force Rattlers, from Edinburg, Texas, gives a holiday shout-out to his relatives and friends back home, while he is forward deployed to the Joint Training Center in Amman, Jordan, Dec. 6, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 16:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|866971
|VIRIN:
|221206-Z-RV314-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109357658
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|AMMAN, TASK FORCE HELLFIGHTER, JO
|Hometown:
|EDINBURG, TX, US
This work, 194th Adjutant General Postal Company Holiday Shout-outs, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
