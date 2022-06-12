194th Adjutant General Postal Company Holiday Shout-outs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Miguel Salinas, an automated logistics specialist assigned to the 194th Adjutant General Postal Company, Task Force Rattlers, from Edinburg, Texas, gives a holiday shout-out to his relatives and friends back home, while he is forward deployed to the Joint Training Center in Amman, Jordan, Dec. 6, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)