Project Update on West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

On the ground at the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project as ground is cleared for levee construction.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 15:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|866963
|VIRIN:
|221028-A-QA756-303
|Filename:
|DOD_109357627
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
