    Project Update on West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2022

    Video by Matt Roe 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    On the ground at the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project as ground is cleared for levee construction.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 15:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 866963
    VIRIN: 221028-A-QA756-303
    Filename: DOD_109357627
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Update on West Shore Lake Pontchartrain, by Matt Roe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nola
    new orleans
    construction
    levee
    civil works

