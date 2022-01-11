Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrollton Floodwall Construction November 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    View of the Carrollton Floodwall Construction November 2022. Crews install temporary Floodgates.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866961
    VIRIN: 221101-A-QA756-0001
    Filename: DOD_109357597
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrollton Floodwall Construction November 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Construction

