DTRA Captures Real-time Feedback during Combatant Command Experiment - Day 2 Highlights

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), in collaboration with various intra-agency and industry partners, supported and participated in Operation Dragon Spear, Research, Development, and Acquisition Experiment (RDAX) at Fort Story, Va, from 23 to 27 Oct. 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 14:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT STORY, VA, US
