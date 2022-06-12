Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - December 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap events around the wing from the December 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring: The 908th Force Support Squadron's exercising a fun way to boost morale and maintain physical readiness by engaging in a "Chase the Grinch" 5k run/walk in which nearly 90 members participated; senior leaders from throughout the wing served holiday lunch to wing members; and the 908th Operations Support Squadron had a Change of Command ceremony where Lt. Col. Terence O'Grady relinquished command, after serving in the role for nearly 38 months, to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Randall, who was previously the 908 OSS director of operations.