    Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - December 2022

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap events around the wing from the December 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring: The 908th Force Support Squadron's exercising a fun way to boost morale and maintain physical readiness by engaging in a "Chase the Grinch" 5k run/walk in which nearly 90 members participated; senior leaders from throughout the wing served holiday lunch to wing members; and the 908th Operations Support Squadron had a Change of Command ceremony where Lt. Col. Terence O'Grady relinquished command, after serving in the role for nearly 38 months, to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Randall, who was previously the 908 OSS director of operations.

    fitness
    Change of Command
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Servant Leaders

