SERE Training B-ROLL

For Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists stationed at Edwards, they're not only trained to survive in austere conditions, but they train aircrew members to do the same. As part of a course called Initial Survival Training (IST), both military and civilian aircrew members undergo three and a half days of intense and fast-paced training that puts their survival skills to the test in case of a flight emergency.
