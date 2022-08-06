SERE Training B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists stationed at Edwards, they're not only trained to survive in austere conditions, but they train aircrew members to do the same. As part of a course called Initial Survival Training (IST), both military and civilian aircrew members undergo three and a half days of intense and fast-paced training that puts their survival skills to the test in case of a flight emergency.