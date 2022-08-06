Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Training B-ROLL

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    For Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists stationed at Edwards, they're not only trained to survive in austere conditions, but they train aircrew members to do the same. As part of a course called Initial Survival Training (IST), both military and civilian aircrew members undergo three and a half days of intense and fast-paced training that puts their survival skills to the test in case of a flight emergency.

    TAGS

    sere
    survival training
    wilderness
    broll
    412th Test Wing
    412 OSS SERE

