PNG 275th birthday

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen observe the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 275th birthday during a ceremony in Edward Martin Hall here Dec. 4, 2022. The Pennsylvania National Guard traces its lineage to 1747, when Benjamin Franklin organized a militia known as The Associators. The Pennsylvania National Guard's birthday is Dec. 7 but the observance was held during a duty weekend to allow soldiers and airmen to participate.
|12.04.2022
|12.06.2022 14:46
|Package
|866937
|221204-Z-LX865-115
|DOD_109357222
|00:00:29
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|0
|0
