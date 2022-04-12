Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Video by Lt. Col. Keith Hickox 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen observe the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 275th birthday during a ceremony in Edward Martin Hall here Dec. 4, 2022. The Pennsylvania National Guard traces its lineage to 1747, when Benjamin Franklin organized a militia known as The Associators. The Pennsylvania National Guard's birthday is Dec. 7 but the observance was held during a duty weekend to allow soldiers and airmen to participate.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 14:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 866937
    VIRIN: 221204-Z-LX865-115
    Filename: DOD_109357222
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNG 275th birthday, by LTC Keith Hickox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

