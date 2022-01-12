Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACOIMA, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Contractor, Nichol Mancia, wishes their hometown of Pacoima, California, a merry Christmas from Fort Gordon, Georgia, on Dec. 1, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 13:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 866933
    VIRIN: 221201-A-WY182-873
    Filename: DOD_109357190
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: PACOIMA, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hometown Holiday Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday season
    CCOE

