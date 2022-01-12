U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Contractor, Nichol Mancia, wishes their hometown of Pacoima, California, a merry Christmas from Fort Gordon, Georgia, on Dec. 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 13:59
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|866933
|VIRIN:
|221201-A-WY182-873
|Filename:
|DOD_109357190
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|PACOIMA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hometown Holiday Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT