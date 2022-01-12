Hometown Holiday Video

U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Soldier, Specialist Jimia Ventura, wishes their hometown of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, Christmas greetings, and a happy New Year from Fort Gordon, Georgia, on Dec. 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 13:19
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|866930
|VIRIN:
|221201-A-WY182-611
|Filename:
|DOD_109357114
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|ST. THOMAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
