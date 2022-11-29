Deneka Strom rebuilt The Coffee Shop at RAF Croughton from the ground up! Chief Trundle learned how to brew the perfect cup of joe and recognized Strom for all her hard work and dedication!
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 06:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|866857
|VIRIN:
|221129-F-IM475-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109356369
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Light the Way - Deneka Strom, by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT