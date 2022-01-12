Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Shoutout - Spc. Nolte

    POLAND

    12.01.2022

    Video by Pfc. David Dumas 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    GREYWOLF soldier, Spc. Renee Nolte, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gives a Holiday Shout-out to his family back home. (U.S. Army Video by PFC David Dumas)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 05:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 866853
    VIRIN: 221201-A-UG808-694
    Filename: DOD_109356354
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: PL
    Hometown: CANTON, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Shoutout - Spc. Nolte, by PFC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

