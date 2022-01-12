GREYWOLF soldier, Sgt. Macklin Nguyen, assigned to Delta Company, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gives a Holiday Shout-out to his family back home. (U.S. Army Video by PFC David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 05:40
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|866850
|VIRIN:
|221201-A-UG808-106
|Filename:
|DOD_109356350
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|ONTARIO, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Holiday Shoutout - Sgt. Nguyen, by PFC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT