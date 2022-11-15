Proficiency Airborne Operation B-Roll Package

U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an Airborne operation with paratroopers from Germany’s 26th Airborne Regiment and Italy’s 4th Alpini Parachute Regiment at Juliet Drop Zone, Italy, Nov. 14, 2022. This operation allowed participating allies the opportunity to gain confidence in each other's equipment and procedures, and helps build the bonds of interoperability between NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 05:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866847
|VIRIN:
|221115-F-JP321-276
|Filename:
|DOD_109356184
|Length:
|00:08:08
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
