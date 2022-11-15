Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Proficiency Airborne Operation B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    11.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an Airborne operation with paratroopers from Germany’s 26th Airborne Regiment and Italy’s 4th Alpini Parachute Regiment at Juliet Drop Zone, Italy, Nov. 14, 2022. This operation allowed participating allies the opportunity to gain confidence in each other's equipment and procedures, and helps build the bonds of interoperability between NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 05:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866847
    VIRIN: 221115-F-JP321-276
    Filename: DOD_109356184
    Length: 00:08:08
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proficiency Airborne Operation B-Roll Package, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT