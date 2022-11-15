Proficiency Airborne Operation B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an Airborne operation with paratroopers from Germany’s 26th Airborne Regiment and Italy’s 4th Alpini Parachute Regiment at Juliet Drop Zone, Italy, Nov. 14, 2022. This operation allowed participating allies the opportunity to gain confidence in each other's equipment and procedures, and helps build the bonds of interoperability between NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)