GREYWOLF soldier, Spc. William Anderson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gives a Holiday Shoutout to his family back home. (U.S. Army Video by PFC David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 05:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|866845
|VIRIN:
|221201-A-UG808-246
|Filename:
|DOD_109356181
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Shoutout - Spc. Anderson, by PFC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
