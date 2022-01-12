U.S. military service members and civilian personnel attend the United Service Organizations (USO) grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Schwab Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2022. The USO provides service members with free phone calls around the world, courtesy food, drinks, and video games for entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 05:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|866843
|VIRIN:
|221201-M-KJ570-550
|Filename:
|DOD_109356149
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Schwab USO Grand Opening (music), by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
