    380th Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.05.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866837
    VIRIN: 221205-F-VM471-005
    Filename: DOD_109356026
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    380 AEW
    ADAB

