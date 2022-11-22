Mel Carver, USO Sasebo Volunteer, talks about the importance of finding one's community as a mother during the USO Sasebo's Tot-Time event on November 22nd, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 23:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|866804
|VIRIN:
|221122-N-XX887-258
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109355858
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight - USO Sasebo Tot Time, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
