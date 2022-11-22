Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Mel Carver, USO Sasebo Volunteer, talks about the importance of finding one's community as a mother during the USO Sasebo's Tot-Time event on November 22nd, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 23:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 866804
    VIRIN: 221122-N-XX887-258
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109355858
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - USO Sasebo Tot Time, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Japan
    USO
    Children
    Community

