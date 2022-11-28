Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights and Sounds - Saikai National Park

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Explore the beauty of Saikai National Park in Sasebo, Japan. Saikai National Park weaves together more than 400 small islands from several archipelagoes.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 23:21
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds - Saikai National Park, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    japan
    7th fleet
    western pacific
    nature
    explore

