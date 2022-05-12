Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAR Statistical Highlights Apr-Sept 2022

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Video by Jeff Mankie 

    DoD Office of Inspector General

    The Semiannual Report to Congress April-September 2022 Statistical Highlights. This Executive Summary includes Audit, Evaluations, Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Administrative Investigations, and Diversity and Inclusion and Extremism in the Military.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 13:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 866708
    VIRIN: 221205-D-IB136-002
    PIN: 221205
    Filename: DOD_109354771
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 

    Semiannual Report to Congress April-September 2022 Statistical Highlights

