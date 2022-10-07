Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR' Interior View

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2022

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    221201-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2022) An overview inside one of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) buildings in Old Town Campus. NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866706
    VIRIN: 221201-N-GC965-0001
    Filename: DOD_109354753
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR' Interior View, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OTC
    NAVWAR
    NAVWAR Revitalization
    Old Town Campus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT