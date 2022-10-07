221201-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2022) An overview inside one of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) buildings in Old Town Campus. NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866706
|VIRIN:
|221201-N-GC965-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109354753
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVWAR' Interior View, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT