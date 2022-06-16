Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Bio-Environmental Exercise 2022

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Medical Group Bioenvironmental flight conduct a radiation exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 16, 2022. The purpose of the exercise was to simulate and prepare us for a radiological attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 866705
    VIRIN: 220616-F-TG928-1001
    Filename: DOD_109354736
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Bio-Environmental Exercise 2022, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radiation
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Fairchild

