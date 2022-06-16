U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Medical Group Bioenvironmental flight conduct a radiation exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 16, 2022. The purpose of the exercise was to simulate and prepare us for a radiological attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|866705
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-TG928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109354736
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fairchild Bio-Environmental Exercise 2022, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT