Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall EOC Construction B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the construction of the emergency operations center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 29, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 13:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 866703
    VIRIN: 221205-F-PU449-412
    Filename: DOD_109354727
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall EOC Construction B-Roll, by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Operations Center
    Hurricane Micheal
    Tyndall Rebuild
    Tyndall Construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT