Tyndall EOC Construction B-Roll

B-Roll of the construction of the emergency operations center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 29, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 13:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|866703
|VIRIN:
|221205-F-PU449-412
|Filename:
|DOD_109354727
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
