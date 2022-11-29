USNS Comfort medical site fully operational, treating patients, Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Nov. 29, 2022) Medical personnel, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), volunteers, and non-governmental organizations help patients at a medical site in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Nov. 29, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emily Kirk)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 12:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866700
|VIRIN:
|221129-M-NR127-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_109354679
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|DO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
