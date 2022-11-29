Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort medical site fully operational, treating patients, Dominican Republic

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    11.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Emily Kirk 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Nov. 29, 2022) Medical personnel, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), volunteers, and non-governmental organizations help patients at a medical site in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Nov. 29, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emily Kirk)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866700
    VIRIN: 221129-M-NR127-6001
    Filename: DOD_109354679
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: DO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USNS Comfort medical site fully operational, treating patients, Dominican Republic, by Sgt Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2022
    Comfort2022

