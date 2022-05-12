Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th embraces future, legacy of helicopter mission

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Recently, during November’s Unit Training Assembly, one MH-139A Grey Wolf from the 413th Flight Test Squadron in Duke Field, Florida, and two UH-1N Hueys from the 23rd Flying Training Squadron in Fort Rucker, Alabama, made a stop at Maxwell Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 12:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 866699
    VIRIN: 221205-F-MG843-0001
    Filename: DOD_109354678
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Hometown: FORT RUCKER, AL, US

    This work, 908th embraces future, legacy of helicopter mission, by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-1N Huey
    22nd Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    weeklyvideos
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

