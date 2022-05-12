Recently, during November’s Unit Training Assembly, one MH-139A Grey Wolf from the 413th Flight Test Squadron in Duke Field, Florida, and two UH-1N Hueys from the 23rd Flying Training Squadron in Fort Rucker, Alabama, made a stop at Maxwell Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|866699
|VIRIN:
|221205-F-MG843-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109354678
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 908th embraces future, legacy of helicopter mission, by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT