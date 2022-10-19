US FLEET FORCES BAND COLABS WITH COLOMBIAN SCHOOL BANDS

221116-N-VQ41-2001 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 16, 2022) U.S. Fleet Forces Band, attached to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) visits students in the Colegio Jesus Maestro band, and rehearses with college students from Bellas Artes y Ciencias de Bolivar during Continuing Promise 2022 (CP22) in Cartagena, Colombia, Nov. 16, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan J. Soto)
