    US FLEET FORCES BAND COLABS WITH COLOMBIAN SCHOOL BANDS

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    10.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Soto 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    221116-N-VQ41-2001 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 16, 2022) U.S. Fleet Forces Band, attached to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) visits students in the Colegio Jesus Maestro band, and rehearses with college students from Bellas Artes y Ciencias de Bolivar during Continuing Promise 2022 (CP22) in Cartagena, Colombia, Nov. 16, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan J. Soto)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866698
    VIRIN: 221116-N-VQ841-2001
    Filename: DOD_109354677
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Continuing Promise
    USNSComfort
    CP22
    Comfort 2022

