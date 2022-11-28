Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Site - Azua - Dominican Republic - CP22

    AZUA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    11.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    221128-A-IA376-2003 AZUA, Dominican Republic (Nov. 28, 2022) Service members unpack supplies and equipment at a medical site for Continuing Promise 2022 in Azua, Dominican Republic, Nov. 28, 2022. CP22 is a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Faron High)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866697
    VIRIN: 221128-A-IA376-2003
    Filename: DOD_109354674
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: AZUA, DO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Site - Azua - Dominican Republic - CP22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dominican Republic
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    CP22
    Comfort2022

