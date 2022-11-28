Medical Site - Azua - Dominican Republic - CP22

221128-A-IA376-2002 AZUA, Dominican Republic (Nov. 28, 2022) Service members unpack supplies and equipment at a medical site for Continuing Promise 2022 in Azua, Dominican Republic, Nov. 28, 2022. CP22 is a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Faron High)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 12:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866694
|VIRIN:
|221128-A-IA376-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109354671
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|AZUA, DO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
