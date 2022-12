USNS Comfort Provides Medical and Dental Care to the Santo Domingo Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 2, 2022) Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) provide medical care to members of the Santo Domingo community at a medical site in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in support of Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 2, 2022. Continuing Promise 2022 is a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)