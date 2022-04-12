SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 4, 2022) Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conduct a variety of surgeries aboard the ship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in support of Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 4, 2022. Continuing Promise 2022 is a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866688
|VIRIN:
|221204-N-YD864-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109354655
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|SANTO DOMINGO, DO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USNS Comfort Team Conducts Surgeries Aboard the Ship, by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
