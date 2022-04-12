Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Team Conducts Surgeries Aboard the Ship

    SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    12.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 4, 2022) Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conduct a variety of surgeries aboard the ship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in support of Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 4, 2022. Continuing Promise 2022 is a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866688
    VIRIN: 221204-N-YD864-2001
    Filename: DOD_109354655
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO 

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    tah20
    CP22
    Comfort2022

