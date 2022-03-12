Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Avalanche Company, 297th Infantry Regiment Training (B-Roll)

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Infantryman assigned to Avalanche Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, conduct dismounted patrols, react to contact drills, and other various combat movements. The exercise was aimed at enhancing the unit’s combat readiness and to evaluate proficiency in an arctic environment.
    Video by: Spc. Marc Marmeto

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866620
    VIRIN: 221203-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_109353603
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avalanche Company, 297th Infantry Regiment Training (B-Roll), by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Infantry
    297th Infantry Regiment
    JBER
    Arctic Training
    Avalanche Company

