U.S. Army Garrison Japan held a change-of-responsibility ceremony between outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Justin E. Turner and incoming Command Sergeant Major David A. Rio, December 2nd on Camp Zama, with numerous guests from on and off the installation in attendance.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2022 20:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|866615
|VIRIN:
|221205-A-MS361-531
|Filename:
|DOD_109353473
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT