Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan held a change-of-responsibility ceremony between outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Justin E. Turner and incoming Command Sergeant Major David A. Rio, December 2nd on Camp Zama, with numerous guests from on and off the installation in attendance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 20:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 866615
    VIRIN: 221205-A-MS361-531
    Filename: DOD_109353473
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    CSM
    Change of Responsibility
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT