    Camp Zama Tree lighting Ceremony

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Video insert: Count Down, 3, 2, 1, light up!

    Narration: The holiday season has finally arrived on Camp Zama! The annual tree-lighting ceremony was held recently on Sagamihara Family Housing Area.

    Leaders from U.S. Army Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan joined together to light the iconic 30-foot fir tree near the installation’s main gate. Before and after the ceremony, community members were able to decorate Christmas ornaments, write a letter to Santa Claus and enjoy holiday music courtesy of the U.S. Army Japan Band. The ceremony concluded with parade that circled the installation, and a chance for children to meet Santa Claus.

    Interview: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    Narration: Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXX XXXX.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2022 20:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 866614
    VIRIN: 221205-A-MS361-442
    Filename: DOD_109353466
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Camp Zama Tree lighting Ceremony, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

