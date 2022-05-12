Camp Zama Tree lighting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video insert: Count Down, 3, 2, 1, light up!



Narration: The holiday season has finally arrived on Camp Zama! The annual tree-lighting ceremony was held recently on Sagamihara Family Housing Area.



Leaders from U.S. Army Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan joined together to light the iconic 30-foot fir tree near the installation’s main gate. Before and after the ceremony, community members were able to decorate Christmas ornaments, write a letter to Santa Claus and enjoy holiday music courtesy of the U.S. Army Japan Band. The ceremony concluded with parade that circled the installation, and a chance for children to meet Santa Claus.



Interview: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan



Narration: Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXX XXXX.