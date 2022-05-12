Video insert: Count Down, 3, 2, 1, light up!
Narration: The holiday season has finally arrived on Camp Zama! The annual tree-lighting ceremony was held recently on Sagamihara Family Housing Area.
Leaders from U.S. Army Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan joined together to light the iconic 30-foot fir tree near the installation’s main gate. Before and after the ceremony, community members were able to decorate Christmas ornaments, write a letter to Santa Claus and enjoy holiday music courtesy of the U.S. Army Japan Band. The ceremony concluded with parade that circled the installation, and a chance for children to meet Santa Claus.
Interview: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
Narration: Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXX XXXX.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2022 20:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|866614
|VIRIN:
|221205-A-MS361-442
|Filename:
|DOD_109353466
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Camp Zama Tree lighting Ceremony, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
